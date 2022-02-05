Dr. Bushra Helmandi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bushra Helmandi, DC
Dr. Bushra Helmandi, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Helmandi Chiropractic369 Lexington Ave Rm 12B, New York, NY 10017 Directions (917) 398-9145Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I’m happy that one of my colleagues recommended me Dr. Bushra Helmandi and her team. Dr. Helmandi is very knowledgeable in what she is doing and helped me release of chronic muscle tensions in my neck, shoulder, and upper back. She does her work with all her heart and really wants to see the results. She also combines different technics to make sure you don’t suffer for years with chronic musculoskeletal issues. I highly recommend.
- Chiropractic
- English, Persian
- 1821406851
Dr. Helmandi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helmandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helmandi speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Helmandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmandi.
