Cain Schexneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cain Schexneider, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cain Schexneider, APRN
Cain Schexneider, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Cain Schexneider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Cain Schexneider's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Center LLC324 W HALE ST, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-9177
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cain Schexneider?
The staff is awesome and Dr. Cain is so easy to talk too. I would recommend him 1000xs...
About Cain Schexneider, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588147276
Frequently Asked Questions
Cain Schexneider accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cain Schexneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cain Schexneider works at
4 patients have reviewed Cain Schexneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cain Schexneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cain Schexneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cain Schexneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.