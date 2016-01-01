See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Mooresville, NC
Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C

Emergency Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

Caitlin Sheppard works at Novant Health LKN Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health LKN Family Medicine
    106 Corporate Park Dr Ste, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2972
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Caitlin Sheppard?

    Photo: Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Caitlin Sheppard to family and friends

    Caitlin Sheppard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Caitlin Sheppard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C.

    About Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255783445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caitlin Sheppard, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caitlin Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Caitlin Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caitlin Sheppard works at Novant Health LKN Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Caitlin Sheppard’s profile.

    Caitlin Sheppard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlin Sheppard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlin Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlin Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.