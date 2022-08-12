Caitlin Milligan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Caitlin Milligan, AUD
Overview
Caitlin Milligan, AUD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK.
Locations
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 717-4509Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener. Clearly explained everything and made sure I understood the results. Took the time to answer all of my questions. Very friendly and easy to talk with!
About Caitlin Milligan, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1306350442
Frequently Asked Questions
Caitlin Milligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Caitlin Milligan using Healthline FindCare.
Caitlin Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Caitlin Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlin Milligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlin Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlin Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.