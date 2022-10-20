See All Nurse Practitioners in Lakeland, FL
Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP

Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. 

Caitlyn Bierly works at Watson Clinic LLP Urology in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
5.0 (15)
View Profile

Caitlyn Bierly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic Llp
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7300
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Caitlyn Bierly?

    Oct 20, 2022
    Nurse Bierly was detailed and reviewed my record, looking at prior test results and medications as well as OTC remedies I have tried. She listened to symptoms and prior history and provided clear answers to questions, offering possible treatments, both pharmacological as well as non-pharma. I appreciated the level of detail and feel like I have an action plan to address issues that I am currently experiencing and follow ups to make sure things are where they need to be.
    David Sanabria — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Caitlyn Bierly to family and friends

    Caitlyn Bierly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Caitlyn Bierly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP.

    About Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801317458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caitlyn Bierly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Caitlyn Bierly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caitlyn Bierly works at Watson Clinic LLP Urology in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Caitlyn Bierly’s profile.

    Caitlyn Bierly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlyn Bierly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlyn Bierly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlyn Bierly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.