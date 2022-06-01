Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caitlyn Courtemanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN
Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Caitlyn Courtemanche works at
Caitlyn Courtemanche's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caitlyn Courtemanche?
Caitlin was experienced with infectious disease (Covid-19) and guided me through various options for treatment, authorized the one I choose, and called in the prescription immediately. Was grateful for Caitlin’s expertise and pro-active manner in advising me. The treatment (Paxlovid) had an immediate positive impact.
About Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- 1780245977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Caitlyn Courtemanche accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caitlyn Courtemanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caitlyn Courtemanche works at
Caitlyn Courtemanche has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlyn Courtemanche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlyn Courtemanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlyn Courtemanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.