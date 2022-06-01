See All Neurologists in Hartford, CT
Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN

Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Caitlyn Courtemanche works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Caitlyn Courtemanche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-3621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Caitlin was experienced with infectious disease (Covid-19) and guided me through various options for treatment, authorized the one I choose, and called in the prescription immediately. Was grateful for Caitlin’s expertise and pro-active manner in advising me. The treatment (Paxlovid) had an immediate positive impact.
    Caitlin know’s her stuff. — Jun 01, 2022
    Photo: Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN
    About Caitlyn Courtemanche, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780245977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education

