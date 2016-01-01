Caitlyn Krenz, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caitlyn Krenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caitlyn Krenz, APNP
Overview
Caitlyn Krenz, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Marian University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.
Caitlyn Krenz works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4721Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caitlyn Krenz?
About Caitlyn Krenz, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1669934246
Education & Certifications
- Marian University
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
Frequently Asked Questions
Caitlyn Krenz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caitlyn Krenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caitlyn Krenz works at
Caitlyn Krenz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlyn Krenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlyn Krenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlyn Krenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.