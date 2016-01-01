Overview

Dr. Caleb Peck, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wheaton College.



Dr. Peck works at Institute of Living in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.