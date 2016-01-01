See All Neuropsychologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Caleb Peck, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caleb Peck, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wheaton College.

Dr. Peck works at Institute of Living in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Living
    200 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-7940
  2. 2
    West Hartford
    10 N Main St Ste 212, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-7274
  3. 3
    Clarus Health Alliance
    40 Connecticut Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-7274

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Caleb Peck, PSY.D

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750699070
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wheaton College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caleb Peck, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

