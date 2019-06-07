See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Cali Bradberry, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.1 (7)
Overview

Cali Bradberry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Cali Bradberry works at Mcmillan Medical Center in Boise, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcmillan Medical Center Physicians Clinic Pllc
    4750 N FIVE MILE RD, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 375-0500
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 07, 2019
    Cali was very nice and accommodating. Even though she works hard she is prompt with her responses to me as a patient, despite seeing so many other patients. She is very smart and knows what she is doing.
    Taylor — Jun 07, 2019
    About Cali Bradberry, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831473198
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cali Bradberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cali Bradberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cali Bradberry works at Mcmillan Medical Center in Boise, ID. View the full address on Cali Bradberry’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Cali Bradberry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cali Bradberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cali Bradberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cali Bradberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

