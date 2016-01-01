See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Calista Ezeokoye Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Calista Ezeokoye

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Calista Ezeokoye

Calista Ezeokoye is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Calista Ezeokoye works at Amanecer Community Counseling Service A Non-profit Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Calista Ezeokoye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amanecer Community Counseling Service A Non-profit Corporation
    1200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 481-7464

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Calista Ezeokoye?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Calista Ezeokoye
How would you rate your experience with Calista Ezeokoye?
  • Likelihood of recommending Calista Ezeokoye to family and friends

Calista Ezeokoye's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Calista Ezeokoye

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Calista Ezeokoye.

About Calista Ezeokoye

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003279118
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Calista Ezeokoye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Calista Ezeokoye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Calista Ezeokoye works at Amanecer Community Counseling Service A Non-profit Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Calista Ezeokoye’s profile.

Calista Ezeokoye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Calista Ezeokoye.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Calista Ezeokoye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Calista Ezeokoye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Calista Ezeokoye?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.