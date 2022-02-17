See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, VA
Callie Adams, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Callie Adams, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Callie Adams, FNP

Callie Adams, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, VA. 

Callie Adams works at Northern Virginia Int Med & Ped in Arlington, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Isoke Baptiste, NP
Isoke Baptiste, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Callie Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    2501 N Glebe Rd Ste 301, Arlington, VA 22207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 527-6664

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Callie Adams?

Feb 17, 2022
My whole family (including my husband, aging parents and our children) use Callie Adams as our primary care. She is fantastic. She really listens to her patients and knows the most up to date medical information and treatments.
C-Dub — Feb 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Callie Adams, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Callie Adams, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Callie Adams to family and friends

Callie Adams' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Callie Adams

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Callie Adams, FNP.

About Callie Adams, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952903411
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Callie Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Callie Adams works at Northern Virginia Int Med & Ped in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Callie Adams’s profile.

Callie Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Callie Adams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Callie Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Callie Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Callie Adams, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.