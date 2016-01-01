Calondra Shepherd, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Calondra Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Calondra Shepherd, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Calondra Shepherd, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Calondra Shepherd works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2397
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Calondra Shepherd?
About Calondra Shepherd, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1285909416
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Calondra Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Calondra Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Calondra Shepherd works at
Calondra Shepherd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Calondra Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Calondra Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Calondra Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.