Calvin Collins Sr, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Calvin Collins Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Calvin Collins Sr, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Calvin Collins Sr, LMHC is a Counselor in Port Charlotte, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 590 Tamiami Trl Unit 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 Directions (941) 237-1199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit! Dr. Collins took time to listen and address my concerns. He was able to give me a "real life" way of looking at my issues. Did not rush through visit, very down to earth and understanding.
About Calvin Collins Sr, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144570250
Frequently Asked Questions
Calvin Collins Sr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Calvin Collins Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Calvin Collins Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Calvin Collins Sr.
