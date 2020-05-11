See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. Calvin Graham, OD

Optometry
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Calvin Graham, OD

Dr. Calvin Graham, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Smith, AR. 

Dr. Graham works at Graham Optical in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Graham Optical
    1001 Lexington Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 782-6737
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Calvin Graham, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356321616
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Graham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

