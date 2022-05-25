See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Cameron Campbell, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cameron Campbell, CRNP

Cameron Campbell, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Cameron Campbell works at Precision Primary Care in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cameron Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Primary Care
    301 Saint Paul St # 409, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 659-7041
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr. Cam is so caring, listens and does not rush you out of the office. Anytime I needed a prescription or virtual appointment I never had to wait. Dr. Cam is the Best!
    Lois L Serio — May 25, 2022
    Photo: Cameron Campbell, CRNP
    About Cameron Campbell, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497149348
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cameron Campbell, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cameron Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cameron Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cameron Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cameron Campbell works at Precision Primary Care in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Cameron Campbell’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Cameron Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cameron Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cameron Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cameron Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

