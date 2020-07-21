Cameron Dewar, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cameron Dewar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cameron Dewar, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cameron Dewar, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redmond, WA.
Cameron Dewar works at
Locations
Emmaus Counseling Center - Redmond Main Office8290 165th Ave Ne, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 869-2644Monday7:00am - 10:00pmTuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmThursday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
SW Counseling Services INC.59 E Queen Ave Ste 214A, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 789-0379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CCO)
- Community Health Network of WA
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cameron is an extremely empathetic effective therapist.
About Cameron Dewar, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417006966
Frequently Asked Questions
Cameron Dewar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cameron Dewar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cameron Dewar works at
13 patients have reviewed Cameron Dewar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cameron Dewar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cameron Dewar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cameron Dewar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.