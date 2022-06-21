See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Cameron Eklund, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

Cameron Eklund, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Cameron Eklund works at UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of New Mexico Hospital
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-2111
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 21, 2022
    Cameron Eklund is, by far, the absolute best health care professional I have ever had. He is intelligent, articulate, thorough, empathetic and just a fantastic individual. He listens well and includes me in making the best decision for my treatment. He, sincerely, considers my health and well-being as a top priority. I highly recommend Cameron Eklund.
    S W Turner — Jun 21, 2022
    About Cameron Eklund, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487004610
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cameron Eklund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cameron Eklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cameron Eklund works at UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Cameron Eklund’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Cameron Eklund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cameron Eklund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cameron Eklund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cameron Eklund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

