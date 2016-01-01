See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Cameron Sattenfield, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cameron Sattenfield, FNP

Cameron Sattenfield, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Cameron Sattenfield works at Novant Health Urology - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cameron Sattenfield's Office Locations

    Novant Health Urology - Kimel Park
    140 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 922-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Cameron Sattenfield, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821656760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

