Camille Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Camille Gonzales, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Camille Gonzales, CNP
Camille Gonzales, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Camille Gonzales' Office Locations
- 1 435 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 913-3450
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Camille Gonzales?
Always thorough, very nice, and knowledgeable. Myself and my children see her.
About Camille Gonzales, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093703985
Frequently Asked Questions
Camille Gonzales accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Camille Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Camille Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Gonzales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.