Camille Prado, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Camille Prado, NP

Camille Prado, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Camille Prado works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Camille Prado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    110 Sutter St Fl 6, San Francisco, CA 94104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 291-0480

3.0
About Camille Prado, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1851801682
Frequently Asked Questions

Camille Prado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Camille Prado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Camille Prado works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Camille Prado’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Camille Prado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Prado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Prado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Prado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

