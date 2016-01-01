See All Nurse Practitioners in Williston, ND
Camille Settelmeyer, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Camille Settelmeyer, FNP-C

Camille Settelmeyer, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Williston, ND. 

Camille Settelmeyer works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Camille Settelmeyer's Office Locations

    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Primary Care
    1213 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Camille Settelmeyer, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1437637501
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Camille Settelmeyer, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camille Settelmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Camille Settelmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Camille Settelmeyer works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Camille Settelmeyer’s profile.

    Camille Settelmeyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Settelmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Settelmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Settelmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

