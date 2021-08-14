Camille Watson, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camille Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Camille Watson, CNS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Camille Watson, CNS is a Psychiatric Nurse in Austin, TX.
Camille Watson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Psychiatric Alliance Pllc4101 Parkstone Heights Dr Ste 360, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 637-9090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Camille Watson?
I love Camille. Been going to her for about 3 years. She is very to the point and and very good at what she does. I have never waited to long for her to ever get back to me about a med change or just a question. I love the staff there as well. They are very caring and helpful.
About Camille Watson, CNS
- Psychiatric Nursing
- English
- 1811096324
Frequently Asked Questions
Camille Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Camille Watson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Camille Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Camille Watson works at
24 patients have reviewed Camille Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.