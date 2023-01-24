Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Massachusetts, Amherst.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 1025 Northern Blvd Ste 305, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (917) 324-9503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We learned about Dr. Ortiz through reviews online. Despite hesitating about the cost, his services were second to none. We worked with Dr. Ortiz for about two months for our daughter who suffered for years from encopresis. We carefully followed his guidance and methodology and it worked. We had frequent check-ins and dropped our normal weekly sessions until neither were needed and our work with our daughter became our routine. She's healthy and we continue to follow his methodology. The best part of working with Dr. Ortiz was his availability - we felt he was there for us by email, phone, or text, whenever we had a concern. This support helped us get through this difficult period and we will be forever grateful to him!
About Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164763496
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- The University Of Massachusetts, Amherst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.