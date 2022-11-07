Candace Ashton, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Ashton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candace Ashton, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Candace Ashton, FNP
Candace Ashton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Candace Ashton works at
Candace Ashton's Office Locations
-
1
University Physicians Group313 E 12th St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-9650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candace Ashton?
Candace has taken care of me for over 15yrs. She has always been caring supportive. She listens and doesn’t hesitate to defer to a specialist when the need calls for it. From the front office to the nurses I know I’m in good hands when I see Candace. I wouldn’t hesitate to refer all my friends and family to her.
About Candace Ashton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962691550
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Ashton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Candace Ashton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candace Ashton works at
9 patients have reviewed Candace Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Ashton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Ashton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Ashton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.