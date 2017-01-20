Candace Bishop, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candace Bishop, NP
Overview of Candace Bishop, NP
Candace Bishop, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Candace Bishop's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson3905 Hixson Pike Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37415 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Candace Bishop is currently my NP at CHI Memorial. I went the in sever pain she schedule me for several test. To see what was causing my pain. She didn't rush me out of the Exam room. She explained everything. 5 stars
About Candace Bishop, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1518947134
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
