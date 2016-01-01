Candace Cathcart, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Cathcart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candace Cathcart, LMFT
Overview
Candace Cathcart, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Spartanburg, SC.
Candace Cathcart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heavenly Care Services364 S Pine St Ste B130, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 308-2051
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candace Cathcart?
About Candace Cathcart, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134793466
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Cathcart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candace Cathcart works at
Candace Cathcart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Cathcart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Cathcart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Cathcart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.