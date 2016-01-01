Candace Hatton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Candace Hatton, FNP
Overview of Candace Hatton, FNP
Candace Hatton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseburg, OR.
Candace Hatton works at
Candace Hatton's Office Locations
Umpqua Medical Group272 NW Medical Loop Ste B, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 537-8007
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Candace Hatton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023081528
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Hatton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Hatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candace Hatton works at
5 patients have reviewed Candace Hatton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Hatton.
