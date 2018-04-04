Candace Lowry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Lowry, LCSW
Overview
Candace Lowry, LCSW is a Counselor in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1054 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 561-2140
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candace Lowry?
Dr. Lowry is exceptional in all ways. She was able to identify the basis of my health problem very quickly, conceived a treatment plan tailored to my needs, and immediately provided the tools necessary to start implementing solutions. She is kind, considerate, effective, and has the gift of being able to inspire others. Working as a team with Dr. Lowry, I was able to re-structure key aspects of my life and live more happily. I am forever thankful to her.
About Candace Lowry, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1912923616
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Candace Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Lowry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.