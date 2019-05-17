Dr. Candace Werder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Werder, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Candace Werder, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Syracuse University.
Dr. Werder works at
Mindpath Health1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 Directions (919) 792-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Psychological Healthcare Pllc3300 James St Ste 100, Syracuse, NY 13206 Directions (315) 422-0300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Werder is amazing! She worked with my son and I for over a year. My son ALWAYS walked away from the appointment smiling and feeling better. Her smile is infectious and she is the most non judgemental doctor I have ever met in MY lifetime (I'm 55 now). My wife and I weren't sure if my son would ever make it through high school with the mental problems that he had. Now he has finished his first year at UNC with top grades. He has close friends in school and out. The change in him has been miraculous. Yes, medications have played a major part, but without her participation in his care, I'm not sure if the meds would have been enough. My son went through many different meds with no good results. I would highly recommend Dr. Werder to anyone who has a child in which the normal course of depression/borderline etc! treatment is not working.
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972916567
- Syracuse University
