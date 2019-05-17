Overview

Dr. Candace Werder, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Syracuse University.



Dr. Werder works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.