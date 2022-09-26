Candice Crow, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Crow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candice Crow, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Candice Crow, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Maryville University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Candice Crow works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Health Plans Wellness Center1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candice Crow?
Candice is one of the best and the only reason I continue to do business with St Francis! She is very knowledgeable and knows how to be professional, caring, and loves her job! I would recommend her to anyone and I absolutely think she is the best!
About Candice Crow, NP
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1902278773
Education & Certifications
- Maryville University School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Candice Crow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Candice Crow accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Candice Crow using Healthline FindCare.
Candice Crow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candice Crow works at
4 patients have reviewed Candice Crow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Crow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Crow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Crow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.