
Candice Roberts

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (21)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Candice Roberts

Candice Roberts is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE. 

Candice Roberts works at Mid Atlantic Spine in Newark, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Candice Roberts' Office Locations

    Mid Atlantic Spine
    100 Biddle Ave Ste 101, Newark, DE 19702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 392-6501
    
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Candice is an extremely knowledgeable and empathetic professional who has her patients needs as the primary focus of every visit. She has tremendous listening skills with a great understanding of her patients questions and then supplies appropriate answers that are helpful and reassuring to each individual. She brings a sense of calm to each session.
    — Aug 13, 2021
    Photo: Candice Roberts
    About Candice Roberts

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851700686
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candice Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Candice Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candice Roberts works at Mid Atlantic Spine in Newark, DE. View the full address on Candice Roberts’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Candice Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

