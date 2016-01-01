See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Candice Sanders, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Candice Sanders, FNP

Candice Sanders, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Candice Sanders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-7577
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-7577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Candice Sanders, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962954321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candice Sanders, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candice Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candice Sanders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

