Candice Heuser, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Heuser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candice Heuser, MSN
Overview of Candice Heuser, MSN
Candice Heuser, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Candice Heuser works at
Candice Heuser's Office Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candice Heuser?
About Candice Heuser, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1679901599
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Candice Heuser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Candice Heuser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Candice Heuser using Healthline FindCare.
Candice Heuser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candice Heuser works at
Candice Heuser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Heuser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Heuser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Heuser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.