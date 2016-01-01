See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thomasville, NC
Candice Stiller, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Candice Stiller, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Candice Stiller, FNP

Candice Stiller, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thomasville, NC. 

Candice Stiller works at Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Candice Stiller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Thomasville
    1302 Lexington Ave, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7544
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Candice Stiller?

    Photo: Candice Stiller, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Candice Stiller, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Candice Stiller to family and friends

    Candice Stiller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Candice Stiller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Candice Stiller, FNP.

    About Candice Stiller, FNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326603564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candice Stiller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Stiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candice Stiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candice Stiller works at Novant Health City Lake OB/GYN - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. View the full address on Candice Stiller’s profile.

    Candice Stiller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Stiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Stiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Stiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.