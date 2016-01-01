See All Nurse Practitioners in Great Neck, NY
Candice Tedeschi, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Candice Tedeschi, NP

Candice Tedeschi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY. 

Candice Tedeschi works at Dr. Francine Fradella in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Candice Tedeschi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Office
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 245, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-4343

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Candice Tedeschi, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245356013
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Candice Tedeschi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Tedeschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Candice Tedeschi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Candice Tedeschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Candice Tedeschi works at Dr. Francine Fradella in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Candice Tedeschi’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Candice Tedeschi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Tedeschi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Tedeschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Tedeschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

