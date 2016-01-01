Candice Tedeschi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Tedeschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candice Tedeschi, NP
Overview of Candice Tedeschi, NP
Candice Tedeschi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY.
Candice Tedeschi works at
Candice Tedeschi's Office Locations
-
1
Great Neck Office900 Northern Blvd Ste 245, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-4343
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candice Tedeschi?
About Candice Tedeschi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245356013
Frequently Asked Questions
Candice Tedeschi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Candice Tedeschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candice Tedeschi works at
4 patients have reviewed Candice Tedeschi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Tedeschi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Tedeschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Tedeschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.