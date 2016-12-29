Dr. Lutes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candida Lutes, PHD
Dr. Candida Lutes, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Lutes' Office Locations
- 1 3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 275, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 522-0498
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lutes is insightful, compassionate and intelligent. I absolutely love her and appreciate her skilled approach to her craft.
About Dr. Candida Lutes, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1952309395
Dr. Lutes accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutes.
