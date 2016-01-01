Candyce Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candyce Brown, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Candyce Brown, APRN
Candyce Brown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Candyce Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Candyce Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Area Psychiatry LLC333 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 220, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-9331
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candyce Brown?
About Candyce Brown, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598227779
Frequently Asked Questions
Candyce Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candyce Brown works at
Candyce Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candyce Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candyce Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candyce Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.