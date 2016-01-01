See All Urologists in Winston Salem, NC
Canio Marcantonio, PA-C

Urology
Winston Salem, NC
Overview of Canio Marcantonio, PA-C

Canio Marcantonio, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Canio Marcantonio works at Novant Health Salem Surgical Associates - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Canio Marcantonio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Salem Surgical Associates Winston Salem
    2915 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103
    About Canio Marcantonio, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1730148263
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Canio Marcantonio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Canio Marcantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Canio Marcantonio works at Novant Health Salem Surgical Associates - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Canio Marcantonio’s profile.

    Canio Marcantonio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Canio Marcantonio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Canio Marcantonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Canio Marcantonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

