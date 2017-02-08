Cara Campanella, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cara Campanella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cara Campanella, LMFT
Overview
Cara Campanella, LMFT is a Counselor in Henrico, VA.
Cara Campanella works at
Locations
Dennis R Carpenter Psy D PC5821 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico, VA 23228 Directions (804) 264-0966
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Cara really helped me through a difficult situation. She is a caring and compassionate provider who really went above and beyond for me.
About Cara Campanella, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cara Campanella accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cara Campanella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Cara Campanella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cara Campanella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cara Campanella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cara Campanella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.