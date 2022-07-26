See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Cara Dubroff works at Ottenheimer Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ottenheimer Health
    80 Maiden Ln Rm 901, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 366-4765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anxiety
Birth Control
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anxiety
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cara Dubroff?

    Jul 26, 2022
    I had a tele visit with Cara Dubroff , health nurse practitioner at Downtown Women, this past Friday regarding my issues with sleep. I have had sleep issues for the past 7 years and have met with my internist, have seen a cognitive sleep therapist twice and recently did a sleep study. Cara spent an hour and a 1/2 with me discussing my background and how menopause might be affecting my sleep. She was the first medical professional who really listened and seemed determined to find an answer. She suggested a few different things as well as a medication that no one else had suggested yet. IT was the first time I was left with a feeling of hope. She was patient and called me back twice after our allotted time ran out. One of the best medical experiences I have had.
    Robbi Siegel — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cara Dubroff to family and friends

    Cara Dubroff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cara Dubroff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC.

    About Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548667025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cara Dubroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cara Dubroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cara Dubroff works at Ottenheimer Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Cara Dubroff’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Cara Dubroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cara Dubroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cara Dubroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cara Dubroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.