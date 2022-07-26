Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cara Dubroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC
Cara Dubroff, WHNP-BC is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Ottenheimer Health80 Maiden Ln Rm 901, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 366-4765
I had a tele visit with Cara Dubroff , health nurse practitioner at Downtown Women, this past Friday regarding my issues with sleep. I have had sleep issues for the past 7 years and have met with my internist, have seen a cognitive sleep therapist twice and recently did a sleep study. Cara spent an hour and a 1/2 with me discussing my background and how menopause might be affecting my sleep. She was the first medical professional who really listened and seemed determined to find an answer. She suggested a few different things as well as a medication that no one else had suggested yet. IT was the first time I was left with a feeling of hope. She was patient and called me back twice after our allotted time ran out. One of the best medical experiences I have had.
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Columbia University
