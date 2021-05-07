Cara Herrmann, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cara Herrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cara Herrmann, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cara Herrmann, CNP
Cara Herrmann, CNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Edina, MN. They completed their fellowship with Academy of Integrative Pain Management
Cara Herrmann works at
Cara Herrmann's Office Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Best provider I have met. Very thorough and caring.
About Cara Herrmann, CNP
- Pain Management
- English
- 1982918967
Education & Certifications
- Academy of Integrative Pain Management
Frequently Asked Questions
Cara Herrmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cara Herrmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cara Herrmann using Healthline FindCare.
Cara Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cara Herrmann works at
2 patients have reviewed Cara Herrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cara Herrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cara Herrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cara Herrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.