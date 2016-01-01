Cara Holohan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cara Holohan, PA
Overview
Cara Holohan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Cara Holohan works at
Locations
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5535MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cara Holohan, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114949138
Cara Holohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cara Holohan works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cara Holohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cara Holohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.