Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.8 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in King of Prussia, PA. 

Dr. Knaster works at Behavioral Health Choices in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Douglassville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Health Choices
    1005 W 9th Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 685-0965
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Humanistic Therapy Center
    39 Old Swede Rd, Douglassville, PA 19518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 273-8300

ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 27, 2023
    Im happy. 1st, good mental health providers are hard to find, just like ALL people & animals for that matter, not everyone is a good fit for each other. U have to find 1 that U are comfortable with & can talk to. In my opinion from my experience, Cara is not rude, she is relaxed, which is how u want to feel with a therapist. I have been with my current psychiatrist for meds for 9yrs & have been going to therapy off & on for ~20 yrs. Recently until I found Cara I was on several wait lists (1yr+) at different facilities, even for a partial hospital program, to no avail. I hit crisis point. I am in my late 40s have co-occurring mental health issues (bipolar, PTSD, ADD anxiety) Cara is the 1st therapist I like & only the 2nd in my life that I have been comfortable with. Obviously everyones experience is different, u need to meet any mental health provider yourself. I once saw a Fam Dr (wasnt my usual doc) who was beyond unprofessional & mean but my extended family loved the guy?
    About Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Chestnut Hille Consortium
    • GWYNEDD-MERCY COLLEGE
