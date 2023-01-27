Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in King of Prussia, PA.
Dr. Knaster works at
Locations
1
Behavioral Health Choices1005 W 9th Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 685-0965Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
Humanistic Therapy Center39 Old Swede Rd, Douglassville, PA 19518 Directions (610) 273-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Im happy. 1st, good mental health providers are hard to find, just like ALL people & animals for that matter, not everyone is a good fit for each other. U have to find 1 that U are comfortable with & can talk to. In my opinion from my experience, Cara is not rude, she is relaxed, which is how u want to feel with a therapist. I have been with my current psychiatrist for meds for 9yrs & have been going to therapy off & on for ~20 yrs. Recently until I found Cara I was on several wait lists (1yr+) at different facilities, even for a partial hospital program, to no avail. I hit crisis point. I am in my late 40s have co-occurring mental health issues (bipolar, PTSD, ADD anxiety) Cara is the 1st therapist I like & only the 2nd in my life that I have been comfortable with. Obviously everyones experience is different, u need to meet any mental health provider yourself. I once saw a Fam Dr (wasnt my usual doc) who was beyond unprofessional & mean but my extended family loved the guy?
About Dr. Cara Knaster, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942633532
Education & Certifications
- Chestnut Hille Consortium
- GWYNEDD-MERCY COLLEGE
Dr. Knaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knaster works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Knaster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Knaster can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.