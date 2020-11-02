See All Audiology Technology in Grand Rapids, MI
Super Profile

Cara Rasmussen, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cara Rasmussen, AUD is an Audiology in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Cara Rasmussen works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Hearing Aid Program in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals Hearing Aid Program
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 447-1176
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Conductive Deafness
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Conductive Deafness

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2020
    a wonderful doctor. Fair and honest above all.
    — Nov 02, 2020
    About Cara Rasmussen, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629142856
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona School of Health Sciences/AT Still University - Au.D. Degree
