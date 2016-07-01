Overview

Dr. Cara Wheeler, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia.



Dr. Wheeler works at Joel G. Prather, PsyD, PA in Panama City Beach, FL with other offices in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.