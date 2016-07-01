Dr. Cara Wheeler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Wheeler, PSY.D
Dr. Cara Wheeler, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Beach Counseling Center, Panama City Beach, FL 32412234 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste D, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 249-9636
- 2 26 W Oak Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 496-5690
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Wheeler is kind, patient and understanding with my child. She always has my child's best interest at heart and we are grateful for the progress that we have seen. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Cara Wheeler, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730450107
- Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
Dr. Wheeler accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
