Carey Crill, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carey Crill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carey Crill, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carey Crill, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Carey Crill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boise Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinc1000 N Curtis Rd Ste 202, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 283-7314
-
2
Integrity Mental Health5440 W Franklin Rd Ste 108, Boise, ID 83705 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carey Crill?
About Carey Crill, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457530693
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Boise State Universtiy
Frequently Asked Questions
Carey Crill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carey Crill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carey Crill works at
4 patients have reviewed Carey Crill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carey Crill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carey Crill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carey Crill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.