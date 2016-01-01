Carey Lape has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carey Lape, PA
Carey Lape, PA is a Physician Assistant in Waco, TX.
West Waco Community Clinic600 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 313-6700
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205121902
Carey Lape accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carey Lape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carey Lape. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carey Lape.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carey Lape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carey Lape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.