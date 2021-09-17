See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Carey Morrill, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carey Morrill, ARNP

Carey Morrill, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Carey Morrill works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carey Morrill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Family Medicine
    611 31st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 848-5951
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Carey Morrill, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912098914
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carey Morrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carey Morrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carey Morrill works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Carey Morrill’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carey Morrill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carey Morrill.

