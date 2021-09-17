Carey Morrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carey Morrill, ARNP
Overview of Carey Morrill, ARNP
Carey Morrill, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Carey Morrill works at
Carey Morrill's Office Locations
-
1
Sound Family Medicine611 31st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 848-5951
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carey Morrill?
I'm totally following her. She is the best! I'm so glad she move to Puyallup.
About Carey Morrill, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912098914
Frequently Asked Questions
Carey Morrill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carey Morrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carey Morrill works at
2 patients have reviewed Carey Morrill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carey Morrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carey Morrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carey Morrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.