Cari Sudmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cari Sudmeier, NP
Overview of Cari Sudmeier, NP
Cari Sudmeier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Cari Sudmeier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Cari Sudmeier's Office Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Medical Center- Bannan Building39300 Bob Hope Dr Ste 1207, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cari Sudmeier?
One of the kindest, caring healthcare providers you will meet. Spends time to get to know you, very fast at responding to messages, and truly enables you to navigate any issues you may encounter. 5 stars.
About Cari Sudmeier, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407078512
Frequently Asked Questions
Cari Sudmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cari Sudmeier works at
6 patients have reviewed Cari Sudmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cari Sudmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cari Sudmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cari Sudmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.