Overview

Carie Jo Brewer, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN. 

Carie Jo Brewer works at Prairie Lakes Family Medicine in Noblesville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Lakes Family Medicine
    14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 102, Noblesville, IN 46060 (317) 770-9353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Health
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    My daughter and I were patients of Carie Brewer NP from 2014-2021 and highly recommend. Carie is professional and thorough with explanations and diagnosis. She is compassionate and listens to patients concerns.
    About Carie Jo Brewer, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841684412
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carie Jo Brewer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carie Jo Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carie Jo Brewer works at Prairie Lakes Family Medicine in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Carie Jo Brewer’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Carie Jo Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carie Jo Brewer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carie Jo Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carie Jo Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

